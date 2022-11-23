There is hope in spite of economic challenges – Evangelical Society

The Reverend Frederick B. Dadson, Assistant Leader of the Ghana Evangelical Society, has asked the citizenry to be steadfast and rely on God for a breakthrough amidst the economic challenges.

Rev. Dadson said the power to keep and maintain the political peace and stability of the country lied in the hands of God and not in the hands of men.

“No man can be the saviour or redeemer of the current crisis. The wind that is blowing across the nations is of God,” the Clergyman said at a press briefing on the country’s economic situation.

Rev. Dadson said though the economic situation would continue into 2023, God would supply Ghana with the” beauties of progress, healing deliverance, peace, and the goods of restoration”.

“Ghana belongs to God, and God’s plan and purposes shall and will prevail in the nation, and no government will succeed with its own plans outside the will of God,” he said.

He called on the Church to rise up in action and in unity to call on God, saying “the Church seems to have lost her voice in the affairs of the nation.”

“We are calling the attention of the Church to bring the nation before the Most High God, for the Lord is ready to bring healing to the land,” he said.

He said the power to bring about the necessary changes and transform the economy lied in the hands of God.

“The truth is that Ghana cannot make it without God..,” he said.