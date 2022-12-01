There is no age to pursue your dreams – Garang Wachbaar

The earlier you start the better, which is indeed proven by an enthusiastic teen with his hard work, talent and perseverance. Garang Wachbaar Started his music Career in 2020 on YouTube and all Music Streaming Platforms. With the Sound Knowledge of Electronic Music, He Has his Hands in almost all Genre of Music.

He is one of the youngest South Sudanses Artists and Influencers in our country and he has managed to set an example for our youths. This 21-year-old boy has worked for everything he has achieved today. It attracted around fifty thousand audiences in its very first month. It allows people to connect with others by sharing articles about their own success. People can also share various tips or tricks they have learned from their own experiences and it will motivate the readers.

He had gone through many ups and downs but he firmly believes that one should deal with his own problems instead of worrying about them. He believes in helping other people through whichever way he can and that’s what he does through his careers. One of the social media platforms is YouTube which has allowed people to share their skills in an innovative way.

One such man is Garang Wachbaar who holds expertise in various social media marketing and digital marketing skills.

He primarily helps people or influencers get themselves verified on different social media platforms like YouTube, Spotify and many more. Besides helping to get verified, on different social media platforms.

He has emerged as the youngest and talented influencer who is known for his expertise in various technology issues. He guides and shares his ideas with his people. He has emerged as an inspiration for many for his exceptional skills and ideas. He is all set to go a long way in his career and this is just his start.