Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has quashed attempts by some political pundits to draw similarities between Ghana’s presidential elections and that of the United States of America polls.

According to him, attempts by some to suggest that a win by Republicans in the US will lead to a win by the NPP in Ghana, are unfounded.

Mr Donald Trump in the US has no similarity as a candidate to President Akufo-Addo of Ghana, he said.

The Minister noted that while President Akufo-Addo is delivering several impacting programmes and interventions, including successes in the COVID-19 fight, the case of the US may be different.

“While Mr Biden was not rejected at the polls by voters in 2016, Mr Mahama was massively rejected by Ghanaian voters.

“While Mr Biden’s running mate Senator Harris is an accomplished senator who has added a spark to his candidature, same cannot be said of the NDC.

“There is no similarity between the elections in the US and elections in Ghana. Their current President was a businessman who became a politician. Our current President, on the other hand is an astute lawyer and politician.

“Their President is contesting a former Vice President and not a President who was voted out of power.

“For ours, Mr. Mahama was voted out of power because he was a President who supervised hunger, unemployment, erratic power supply, and economic hardship. It is not the same with Joe Biden. So there is a vast difference in the politics of the two countries,”Mr Oppong Nkrumah said.

The lead up to the 2020 elections, some political analysts and social media commentators are drawing plausible conclusions based on historical political similarity that exists between Ghana and the US, with some arguing hypothetically that, the results of the US elections could one way or the other decide Ghana’s electoral outcome.

However, responding to the matter in a media interview in Accra, Mr Oppong Nkrumah was quick to discount the assertion, saying that, elections are won purely based on one’s track record and not any historical antecedent.

The Minister said the successes chalked under President Akufo-Addo’s government was what would ensure success at the upcoming polls.

In 2016, there was a similar myth that if you are not named John you cannot win the Presidency, but Nana Akufo-Addo beat John Mahama at the time despite this claim, saying, it is about your hard work and not such comparisons, Oppong Nkrumah added.