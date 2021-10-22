There is Nothing Called an Overnight Success, Stresses Alexandre de Damas

Success is the amalgamation of creative ideas, hard work, and relentless dream chasing.

However, many people associate success with an overnight breakthrough that bridges the gap of rags to riches and makes people a sensation in a matter of hours. Alexandre de Damas, a massively successful public figure, is well-versed with the effort and toil that goes into becoming successful. He highlights why success is not a sudden epiphany but rather the result of years of dedication.

Alexandre says that people often put years of effort into their work. One day, when they create something immensely valuable, the world starts recognizing them. The observers would think that such people have succeeded overnight. But the truth is that the person is reaping the fruits of his tremendous labour. He added, “Success is a long-term journey, not a sudden occurrence. There are no shortcuts, and only the disciplined succeed.”

Alexandre de Damas built Damacorp to fulfill a single goal, i.e., to offer people peace of mind and help his clients and their families live freely. Being the first citizenship and residency planning firm to incorporate artificial intelligence into full-scale operations, the company is an industry disruptor. He says, “I put ten years in the private wealth industry and finance and mastered my skills. So, it was a natural course of action for me to transform my expertise and personal relationships to a higher calibre.”

Alexandre de Damas also added that sometimes people mistake the success of young people for overnight successes. Youngsters who are creative and dynamic can make breakthroughs that older people in their fields couldn’t. However, these young people have also been tested by the tides before finding their shore. According to Alexandre, the only way to achieve success is to drop the notion of instant gratification and be persistent in your journey. For a long time, failure is an assured outcome of your efforts. However, you should pick yourself back up and continue on your path until you reach your goal.

Alexandre de Damas, popularly known as Alex, belongs to a renowned business family of chocolate and wine industrialists and one of Europe’s oldest royal families, on his maternal and paternal sides, respectively. He grew up traveling, meeting diverse people, and learning about the finance and investment industry. His ascent in the CRBI industry is the result of his life journey and innovative mindset that helped him identify and fill gaps in the current system.

Alexandre and his partners at Damacorp are currently introducing the next set of investment programs in high-potential countries. The company is all set to become the leading name in the government advisory domain with these ventures. While working to improve his brainchild, Alexandre de Damas advises that anyone looking to be successful should continue to work on their dreams with determination.