There is nothing like China’s Overcapacity – Xi Jinping

Whether viewed from the perspective of comparative advantage or global market demand, there is no such thing as “China’s overcapacity problem,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.

Xi made the remarks at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace.

China always views its relations with the EU from a strategic and long-term perspective, and regards Europe as an important dimension in its major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics and an important partner on its path toward Chinese modernization, Xi said.

It is hoped that China-France and China-EU relations would reinforce each other and thrive together, Xi said.

As the world enters a new period of turbulence and transformation, China and the EU, as two important forces, should continue to see each other as partners, stay committed to dialogue and cooperation, deepen strategic communication, enhance strategic mutual trust, build strategic consensus, carry out strategic coordination, work for steady and sound growth of China-EU ties, and continue making new contributions to world peace and development, Xi said.

China-EU relations enjoy strong endogenous driving force and bright prospects of development, and this relationship does not target any third party, nor should it be dependent on or dictated by any third party, Xi said.

Xi said he hopes that the EU institutions develop the right perception of China and adopt a positive China policy.

The two sides should respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, safeguard the political foundation of their ties, and uphold the basic norms governing international relations, Xi said.

China and the EU should make good preparations for a new round of China-EU Summit and for high-level dialogues in the strategic, economic and trade, green, and digital fields, and foster a partnership on industrial and supply chains featuring stability and mutual trust, Xi said.

It is important to make good use of China’s visa-exemption policy for European countries and relevant arrangements to facilitate travel for foreign visitors, and encourage people-to-people exchanges and exchanges at the subnational level as well as cooperation on education and scientific research, in an effort to enhance popular support and public opinion for growing China-EU relations, Xi added.

China’s new energy industry has made real progress in open competition and represents advanced production capacity, Xi noted, adding that it not only increases global supply and alleviates the pressure of global inflation, but also contributes significantly to global climate response and green transition.

China-EU cooperation is in essence complementary and mutually beneficial, and the two sides have extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation in green and digital transition, he said.

Xi urged the two sides to properly address economic and trade frictions through dialogue and consultation, and accommodate each other’s legitimate concerns.

On the Ukraine crisis, Xi pointed out that China, France and the EU all wish to see an early ceasefire and return of peace in Europe, and support political settlement of the crisis.

Xi urged the three parties to jointly oppose spillover and escalation of the fighting, create conditions for peace talks, safeguard international energy and food security, and keep industrial and supply chains stable.

China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to it, he said, adding that China has been working vigorously to facilitate talks for peace all along.

Noting that China’s objective and just position and its constructive role have been widely recognized by the international community, he said China is ready to stay in communication with relevant parties.

On the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Xi stressed that the pressing task is to realize a comprehensive ceasefire as quickly as possible, that the key priority is to ensure humanitarian assistance, and that the fundamental way out is to implement the two-State solution.

China supports Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations, he said.

Noting that China and the EU share many important consensuses on the Palestinian-Israeli issue, Xi said China is ready to work with the EU to support a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference to be held as quickly as possible to set a timetable and a roadmap for the two-State solution, and to promote comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date.