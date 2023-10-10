‘There is terror in the Atmosphere’ – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Warns

There is terror in the Atmosphere. From earthquake to red alerts on Israel and America and other parts of the world.

This is a warning the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah released to world leaders on Monday, September 11, 2023.

In a voice recording he made on September 11, 2023 at 03:10 am, he told world leaders that his spirit is not at peace with what he saw in a dream.

According to him, he had a dream and saw; 22 years ago demons were sent to America specifically New York; eleven (11) demons he said were released and on September 11, 2023, the same demons twenty-two (22) of such demons have been activated across the whole world.

\He said, he saw in the realms of the spirits an alert around America, Middle East, and Israel, saying that these are the demons that have been released to hit every nation which has majority of Christians.

“From today till the eleventh day of the nine month next year, i am afraid, that is why i am releasing this so that we will be able to minimize the attacks.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Aattah also indicated that everything about these demons is “massacre” and terror and that the world leaders must be prepared to help minimize the impact on citizens.

These warnings have been fulfilled in details.

On October 4, 2023, there was an emergency alert across the US. The US government’s big emergency alert drill occurred which sent a test message to every TV, radio and cell phone in the nation.

The EAS portion of the test sent an emergency alert to all radios and televisions, while the WEA portion of the drill sent an alert to all consumer cell phones.

Also

Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired a deadly barrage of rockets and sent gunmen into Israeli territory in a major escalation of the long running conflict between the two sides.

The Israeli military said about 2,200 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while armed terror groups infiltrated into Israel by land, sea and air in paragliders.

Multiple explosions were heard over Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and in southern Israel – some blasts likely the interceptions of incoming rockets – while air raids sent Israelis pouring into underground shelters.