There Must Be A Change In NPP leadership – Charles Bissue

Mr. Charles Onuawonto Bissue an aspiring General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on delegates to elect new breed of politicians capable of breaking the eight in the 2024 elections.

He said the party’s accomplishment over the last years was massive and “that it would be able to retain political power in 2024….with the right crop of leadership”.

Mr Bissue told the Ghana News Agency that the party in its current state, though efficient, was not effective to sustain the efforts being taken to retain political power in 2024 and beyond.

“NPP is efficient now but it’s not effective. Being efficient is not enough for me. It needs to be effective,” he said.

He continued that the political season called for new and versatile leaders to drive the needed change the party so desired.

He said, “The party needs a breath of a fresh air… want to break the eight, and the government had done well. We have a good message, but we need to change the messengers.”

Mr Bissue who is a two-term Western Regional Secretary of the NPP, and a member of the National Council, assured of an “inclusive and sustainable collaboration between party and the government if given the nod.”