There will be adequate security during 2022 World Cup period – Ghana Police

The Ghana Police Service says it will put in place adequate security measures to ensure order during the 2022 World Cup event.

The biggest football event in the world would kick off from November 20, to December 18, 2022, with Ghana’s Black Stars participating in the tournament.

According to the Ghana Police, they recognise that football remains the heartbeat of the nation and would set up adequate security measures to ensure safety.

A statement signed by Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Chief Superintendent, Public Affairs, said: ” In addition to the general security measures in place, members of the public who intend to organise public viewing of the tournament at specially designated places are advised to contact Police Regional, Divisional and District Commands for further security directives or call 0277588542 for support.

“This is a temporary number dedicated to the World Cup and related matters only.”

It also urged the public to become security conscious during the tournament so that they would not fall victims to crime and also not infringe on the rights of others due to the excitement and jubilation.

The statement also wished the Black Stars a successful outing at the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars open their campaign against European giant Portugal on November 24, 2022.