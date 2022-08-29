There will be partly cloudy with a few sunny intervals across the country this morning

Variable cloudy conditions are expected over the country this morning, which could produce a few cases of slight rain partially over the middle sector.

Mist and fogs patches will form over mountainous areas, forest places and portions of the coastline early this morning reducing visibility.

However, partly cloudy weather is expected to prevail today with few cases of slight rain or drizzle in the country.

There will be slight rains in some parts of the northern sector in the evening today, early morning mist will however form over the coastal, forest and hilly places.