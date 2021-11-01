There’s More Value for DStv Premium Customers – MultiChoice Ghana

A DStv Premium subscription provides customers with access to multiple local and international channels that serve up world-class movies, sports content, and general entertainment for the entire family to enjoy.

Customers who are new or existing, are being invited to unlock the full power of a Premium Subscription where they can access more value with the latest movies direct to your home on Box Office, access to more local and internal shows when they add Showmax to their DStv Account at no extra cost and they can watch their shows anywhere, anytime with DStv Now available for them to enjoy at no extra cost.

“As part of our strategy to ensure that DStv customers can derive more value from our products as well as to access content wherever they are and from whichever device they choose, we strive to continue to indulge with the very best in live sports and thrilling local and international content from across the globe,” This is not a limited or one-time offer but the ongoing value we aim to provide to our Premium subscribers said Alex Okyere, Managing Director, MultiChoice Ghana.

Our new Premium campaign will give customers access to even more content at no extra cost, here is a list of all that’s in store for our DStv Premium customers:

• Box Office: allows customers to rent the latest blockbusters from the comfort of their own homes and keep them for 48 hours should they prefer to watch them later.

• Showmax: allows customers to stream whole seasons of the best local and international series, movies and kids entertainment including exclusive Showmax Original content that is not accessible to view anywhere else. What’s more, DStv Premium customers can add Showmax to their bill at no additional cost.

• DStv App: this platform allows customers to take DStv with them wherever they go. Allowing them to stream live channels or use Catch Up to watch the latest episodes of their favourite shows.

“With this campaign, we want to give our customers that premier feeling of being able to lose themselves in the most talked about and compelling content across our channels and platform,” said Alex Okyere, Managing Director, MultiChoice Ghana.

For more on the suit of services available to Premium subscribers and more offers for DStv customers visit www.dstvafrica.com