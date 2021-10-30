There’s nothing dubious about adolescent nutrition study-UG

The University of Ghana’s (UG) School of Public Health says there is nothing dubious about its adolescent nutrition study in the Greater Accra Region.

It described allegations that some school children were being tracked and their blood samples collected in a study for dubious purposes as false and mean.

Professor Richmond Aryeetey, the Head of the UG School of Public Health and Project Lead, at a media briefing on the Accra Urban Adolescent Nutrition Study, currently ongoing in some selected communities in the Greater Accra Region, said there was nothing dubious about devices and procedures being used by researchers to collect samples for the research and called for calm.

He said the University was surprised when its attention was drawn to public uncertainty and misinformation regarding the study due to an ill-informed video that went viral on social media and which was still being published by a section of the Ghanaian media and called for circumspection.

He said, “it is false that the devices given in the study are being used to track and monitor the children with ill-intent. On the contrary, the findings of the study will inform national policy and programmes on adolescent nutrition in Ghana.”

Prof Aryeetey explained that the Accra Urban Adolescent Nutrition Study was being jointly implemented by the UG-School of Public Health, the International Food Policy Research Institute and MDS-Lancet.

He said the study sought to establish the nutritional status, dietary intake, physical activity patterns and food environment of about 1,000 adolescents aged between 12 and 19 years from low-and middle-class households in 10 selected neighbourhoods in the Region.

The selected communities, he said were; Chorkor, Abelemkpe, South La, New Mamprobi, Achimota, Old Nungua, West Legon, Kokomlemle, New Town, and Nungua.

Prof Aryeetey said the study had two main components, one being Community-based, where interviews were held with adolescents and their parents or guardians, to seek their consent and approval to willingly participate in the study, involving blood samples for laboratory testing and the wearing of a belt fixed with a device (accelerometer and GPS), to collect data on their physical activity and movement trajectories over seven days.

During school days, they would be expected to wear the belt with the devices under their school uniform to school.

He said the second component was school-based, where interviews were held with school heads to understand the school food environment, including food vending, food provisioning, school policy of food, food advertising and promotion on the school compound.

Prof Aryeetey said the study had been approved and was supported by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research’s Institutional Review Board, the Ghana Health Service, and the Ghana Education Service.

“In line with international best practices and ethics of human subjects research, every child who participates must have both the parent/caregiver and the child give written informed consent and assent (that is their permission) for the household to be eligible for the study,” adding that, participation in the study was completely voluntary.

He said the study did not recruit “just anyone” for inclusion and that inclusion criterion for age, location, and consent were all met and doubts about the devices and procedures cleared with the assurance that the devices were not intended to harm the children in any way.

Prof. Aryeetey explained that globally, technologies such as the accelerometer and GPS devices had been used widely to collect various data and that it was not the first time that researchers in Ghana were using those gadgets.