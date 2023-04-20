Thievery at TOR: 2.5m worth of crude condensate missing

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has revealed that some $2.5 million worth of crude condensate has gone missing at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

The Minister explains that his outfit secured a deal for the company in the premix sector but $2.5 million has been lost and left unaccounted for.

“I gave TOR a new business opportunity in the premix fuel market that all the condensate from Ghana Gas should be used for blending premix fuel. The last time I heard, Over 2.5 million dollars worth of condensate had gone missing from TOR”.

His comment follows an appeal by workers to government to revive the refinery.

Reacting to this, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said government is doing all it can to revive the company.

Meanwhile, workers of the Refinery are demanding the dismissal of their Managing Director, Jerry K. Hinson over allegations made against him.

The General Transport Petroleum Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) on Tuesday, April 18 announced its intention to embark on a series of actions in support of its call for the revamping of TOR.

At a press conference at the forecourt of TOR, Mr Bernard Owusu, National Chairman of GTPCWU, said the industrial action would precede the May Day celebrations.

He added that the workers plan to picket at the Jubilee House, the Ministry of Energy, and other strategic locations after meetings with management and government officials yielded no result.

But the Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery, Jerry K. Hinson, described attempts by some workers of the company to embark on industrial action as unlawful.

In a letter to the workers, Mr Hinson warned that any worker who participates in the illegal strike action or picketing will be dealt with according to the laws.

In the letter to the workers, the TOR MD reminded workers that various procedures to address their challenges and grievances have not been exhausted, hence any attempt to embark on industrial action is unlawful and a breach of the Labour Act.

“Kindly be aware of the illegality of any such actions under clauses 168- 1 71 of the Labour Act and the consequences thereunder for participants/staff involved. Please be aware of section 171 in particular which emphasises the term “picketing” which is only lawful in furtherance of a lawful strike/industrial action.”

“Kindly be advised finally that participation of staff in any illegal action or picketing or indeed any act that purports to disrupt the activities of the Company or possibly undermine the authority of the Shareholder will be subjected to the prescribed ramifications under the relevant laws.”