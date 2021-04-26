The plates of railway steels

Four persons have been arrested at Twifo Nuamakrom in the Central Region for cutting railway lines that pass through Twifo Nuamakrom through to Assin Fosu.

The suspects cut and loaded the railway lines onto a tricycle (Aboboyaa) and covered it with plantain leaves in a bid to evade arrest.

The suspect with the steels stolen
The suspect with the steels stolen

However, they were arrested by residents and were handed over to Twifo Ati-Morkwa police.

The Chief of Twifo Nuamakrom, Nana Akrofi I, said, he became suspicious after realizing that the tricycle could not move freely as it should.

Out of curiosity, he decided to find out what load the tricycle was carrying only to discover many heavy railway plates of steel that was being carted away.

The suspects were then arrested and handed over to the police.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleMassive Clean-Up Greets ‘Let’s Make Accra Work Project’
Next articleKate Gyamfua Salutes All Female Ministers And Deputies
Supreme Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here