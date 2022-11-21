Things you must know about crypto payment gateways

Suppose you are interested to buy Hedera. You will need a safe payment getaway. Hence, there are multiple safe platforms which allow you to do so. A crypto payment gateway is a dynamic payment processing platform that lets merchants or vendors accept payments in multiple cryptocurrencies without risking security.

Businesses of all sizes are increasingly using this payment network to look for the fastest, safest, and most profitable ways to get paid. It makes it easy for users to send money directly from one cryptocurrency wallet to another. In addition to their primary jobs, these payment gateways are also responsible for sending sensitive information about the payer’s wallet to the merchant’s software in a safe way.

The cryptocurrency payment gateways are built on the blockchain ecosystem, which has benefits like making records unchangeable and transparent transactions. Also, because blockchain is decentralized, it doesn’t need intermediaries like banks to process payments. This speeds up transactions and cuts down on the number of steps necessary to process payments. Ultimately, this system makes it easier for more people to use digital currencies and helps make decentralized gateways more popular.

Blockchain has changed significant industries like healthcare, retail, entertainment, supply chain, etc., and it is quickly making its way into the payment industry. The ways to pay are changing swiftly, from paper money to digital money to cryptocurrencies, and payment systems are changing along with them. Even though traditional payment systems are helpful in many ways, they have significant flaws, such as the fact that cross-border transactions take longer, aren’t automated, and involve intermediaries. All businesses around the world are aware of these problems. They also want a better payment system to help improve areas like the supply chain and retail, where it’s essential to keep the flow of goods and money in balance.

To solve these problems and give merchants a robust payment system, decentralized payment gateways have sprung up. Crypto payment gateways got a lot of attention because they let people pay and accept cryptocurrencies on a transparent network. This was made possible by blockchain. Like other industries, the payment industry took advantage of blockchain’s built-in features to make crypto payments easier.

Crypto payment gateway is an excellent example of an innovative payment system that is popular among other digital payment options, and businesses are using it in large numbers. It lets people use cryptocurrencies to send and receive money. Let’s learn more about how the crypto payment gateway works, its features, and what it can do for us.

How to identify a safe payment getaway

Even though the features of a crypto payment gateway can be changed to fit the needs of a business, these are the ones that every advanced payment gateway solution must have.

Peer-to-peer exchange: By adding a decentralized payment gateway to their current payment model, merchants, retailers, and businesses can get payments directly from customers through a peer-to-peer system. This feature speeds up the time it takes to do a transaction. This has two significant benefits: transactions happen faster, and access to the payment gateway is safer.

No intermediaries: Cryptocurrency payment solutions eliminate the need for mediators and other third parties. So, the payment goes straight from the customer’s wallet to the merchant, which keeps transaction costs low.

Buying and selling across borders: A fiat transaction can take 5 to 15 days to finish, but a crypto transaction can be done in just a few minutes. This faster speed of transactions helps businesses of all sizes (small, medium, and large) pay quickly for goods they import and export.

Easy to fit in: Payment gateways for cryptocurrencies are easy to add to an existing app. Merchants can add the crypto plugin to any application and accept cryptocurrency as payment.

Real-time communication: The value of currencies can quickly go up or down in the Crypto market, which is very volatile. With the real-time exchange feature, a payment gateway can turn coins into cash anytime in these situations. Some exclusive decentralized payment gateways go one step further by putting live price charts and other market information on the platform.

OS Compatibility: The Android, iOS, and Windows operating systems work well with decentralized payment gateways. Merchants can keep the settings on their device or application the same to add the payment gateway.

Settlement on its own: With a flexible auto settlement option, it’s easy to connect payment gateways to exchanges and instantly turn cryptocurrencies into mainstream currencies, stablecoins, or fiat. By combining the payment gateway with popular crypto exchange platforms like Binance and Bittrex, the user can trade coins for USD, TUSD, USDT, and USDC.

Donation center: Due to the growing popularity of digital currencies, many well-known nonprofits like UNICEF and the American Red Cross have started accepting them as donations. Because of this trend, cryptocurrency payment gateways need ways for people to donate. This feature should show vital payer information, such as the wallet’s address, a list of currencies, a QR code, etc.

How does a payment getaway work in these apps

For people who know how traditional payment gateways work, it’s easy to figure out how a crypto payment gateway works. Blockchain technology is what makes crypto payment gateways work. They replace the credit card with a digital wallet that requires merchants to open a merchant account to accept cryptocurrency payments. So, the transaction happens on a decentralized peer-to-peer network where nodes exchange payment data, check it, and send it to the distributed ledger. Remember that the wallet address here is a way for both people involved in the payment process to identify themselves.

When a block with information is added to the chain, the blockchain saves the transaction’s details and ensures that it can’t be changed. So, a crypto payment gateway lets people use a decentralized payment model to send crypto coins to pay for a product or service. Here are the steps that show how the real-world cryptocurrency payment gateway works.

When a user places an order, the app records the payer’s information (like wallet address, etc.), encrypts it, and sends it to the merchant’s web server via an SSL connection.

The merchant scans the blockchain, where nodes validate and confirm the transaction using the payment gateway that is built in.

Once this is done, the coins are sent to the merchant’s account, and the payment gateway will let both parties know that the payment went through successfully.

The cryptocurrency payment gateway also lets the merchant turn coins into cash at any time, based on the current value of the coins.

The safe payment app compatible with today’s technology

Defi crypto payment gateway gives consumers private-key control over funds. Users enjoy a transparent financial ecosystem without third-party involvement. Non-custodial types have complete security for easy use.

Multi-cryptocurrency payment gateways let retailers accept numerous cryptos from consumers and let buyers pay in different cryptos. This payment gateway is crucial for foreign merchants who accept zero network fees. A multi-crypto payment gateway eliminates mediators, such as blockchain-based payment gateways and wallets.

A cryptocurrency payment gateway customized for your business is extremely valuable. Merchants may attract crypto enthusiasts with rapid transactions, numerous wallet integration, and high security. Organizations that want to expand must embrace blockchain-based or decentralized payment solutions.