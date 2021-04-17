You probably heard Huawei’s latest premium smartwatch comes with a luxurious moon phase collection, two-week battery, upgraded health monitoring, comprehensive sport modes (including water sports!) and fitness tracking.

But wait, the question is, what do you want to try out first? While your mind is already making the list ready, here are five things you did not know you could do with the luxurious HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro the Moon Phase Collection.

Enjoy your favourite water sports

Going to the beach and enjoying the waves is within the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro the Moon Phase Collection powers. You do not have to worry about it getting wet thanks to the 5ATM* water resistance (up to 50 metres deep). So, you can even go for a swim without any worry.

Make, take or mute calls

Simply pair your HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro the Moon Phase Collection with your smartphone and it becomes your #1 true companion. After seamlessly connecting via Bluetooth, you can make calls, take them when having your morning jog or perhaps mute/reject them if you need silence. All that right from your wrist.

Your workout, your Jams, your vibes

Looking for that song that pumps you up when working-out? The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro the Moon Phase Collection supports music playback.

You can play, pause, change tracks and control volume on your smartphone with the HUWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro the Moon Phase Collection. In addition, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro the Moon Phase Collection has a massive storage capacity, providing you with ample space for up to 500 mp3 tracks.

Personalise your watch face

Other than the 200+ watch faces that come preinstalled with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro the Moon Phase Collection, you can also choose to transfer images from your phone and use them as a watch face.

How cool is that? Turn on NFC on your Huawei smartphone to quickly and conveniently transfer images to your HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro the Moon Phase Collection with a simple quick tap. Your favourite skylines, landscapes, family members or friends can all be displayed on your watch face wherever you go.

Capture instances as they come by

With a remote camera control shutter, when paired with the smartphone, the HUAWEI WATCH 2 Pro the Moon Phase Collection will have a camera icon on the watch interface which you can tap on to remotely snap photos through the phone – Yup, just like a selfie stick! This way you ensure you never miss a moment, without having to open your phone’s camera interface.