Think about the next generation and stop galamsey – Methodist Bishop

The Right Reverend Dr Samuel Dua Dodd, Bishop of the Tarkwa Diocese, Methodist Church Ghana, has advised individuals involved in illegal mining to think about the next generation and refrain from the act.

He said: “every Ghanaian must support in fighting the illegal mining menace else posterity would blame us.”

Rt Rev Dodd made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the Methodist Guild Ghana, had its 11th Biennial Connexional Holiday camp at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

It was on the theme: “Discipleship: Living the Transformed life in Jesus Christ.”

He continued; “For those of us who are living in Tarkwa and its environs, we see ourselves engulfed by illegal mining activities and that is what the Christian community is preaching against.

“I believe we must continue because it takes a renewal of mind to bring about positive change in whatever that we do.”

The Bishop of Tarkwa said, if the country wants to venture into mining, it should be properly regulated to save the water bodies and the environment from the wanton destruction, adding, “when we have the correct mindset that will help us bring about the needed transformation we need within our communities.

“It is my hope that our community will have the cleanliness that we need so people can enjoy their life, live long and preserve what we have for our unborn generation,” he stated

The Vice Chairman, Connexional Lay Movement, Mr Isaac Simpson, explained that the Methodist Church Ghana was implementing the strategic plan from 2023 to 2028 and members of guiders have their part to play and that included; increasing membership of the church, attendance to church service, class meetings and evangelism.

He said; “the church was also aiming at ensuring the welfare of its members and to equip the youth to be part of the church and guild,” adding, the various organizations in the church which include the guild should work on its membership.