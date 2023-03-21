Think Energy SDGs Awards launched

The maiden edition of the Think Energy SDGs Awards has been launched to recognise and reward individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the energy sector.

It also seeks to celebrate the excellence, innovation and impact of those individuals and organisations in areas such as clean energy, energy efficiency, energy access and security.

It was launched during a dinner event in Accra, hosted by renowned media personality, Kwami Sefa Kayi.

The event was attended by respected personalities in the industry and the academia. It was also used to unveil the judges for the awards.

The judges were distinguished panel of experts drawn from the academia, civil society and the energy industry.

They include Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, William Owuraku Aidoo, a Deputy Minister of Energy, Ms Florence Nuamah-Agyei, Director of Human Resource at GRIDCo, Felix Addo-Yobo, Deputy Director and Advisor, SDGs Advisory Unit at the Office of the President and Dr. Robert Bright Mawuko Sogbadji, Deputy Director, Power (Nuclear and Alternative Energy) and Principal Research Scientist at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

The rest were Dr. Francis Kemausuor, Director (The Brew-Hammond Energy Centre), Professor Onwona-Agyeman, Provost-College of Basic and Applied Sciences and Ms Linda Wayoe, MBA MCBIS (Director, AM Group, and Vice President, Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Society.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Humphrey Tetteh, the Chief Executive Officer of African Global Response Energy Environment (AGREE Ltd), underscored the need to recognise and celebrate the efforts of individuals and institutions that had worked tirelessly to achieving the SDGs in the energy sector.

He commended the judges for accepting to serve on the panel, noting that their expertise and experiences would be vital in ensuring a credible, transparent and fair process.

Mr Humphrey Tetteh stated that the awards would increase awareness on the efforts to achieving the seven SDGs, including access to clean and affordable energy in the West African sub-region.

He believed that with President Akufo-Addo serving as Co-Chair of the Emeritus of SDGs Advocates for the UN Secretary-General, Ghana could play a huge role in promoting the realisation of the SDGs in Africa and across the world.

The nominations for this year’s awards ended on January 15, but has been extended to April 15 to allow more entries across Sub-Saharan Africa, and also create public awareness about the event.

The categories of the awards include Energy Infrastructure, SDG Financial Services, SDG Automobile, Green Housing Project of the Year, Green Architectural Oriented Firm of the Year, Sustainable Industrial Plant of the Year, Emerging Green Architecture Student of the Year and Green Sustainable Hospitality Facility of the Year

The rest are Media Personality of the year, Teaching and learning Award, Communication Award, Company of the Year, Energy Curriculum, Oil Company of the Year, Public Sector Award, Research Award, and Energy Transition Captains.

Some industry watchers believe that the launch of the Think Energy SDGs Awards is a welcome development in the energy sector since it would provide a platform to recognise the efforts of individuals and corporate entities, who are making a difference in the quest to meeting the SDGs targets.

The ceremony would also give Honourary Awards to 50 Most influential Energy CEOs on SDGs4 4,7,13,14 across Africa and help push the boundaries of the African energy transition towards achieving Carbon-Zero emissions

Additionally, there would be special SDGs Awards for a political head of state in Africa, using his or her influence to advocating for SDGs globally and across Africa, as well as efficiently managing the energy sector during the tenure of office.

The awards ceremony is slated for Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Lababi Beach hotel at 18 hours GMT.

The awards ceremony would be an annual event initiated by the African Global Response Energy Environment (AGREE Limited) in partnership with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advisory Unit at the Office of the President and the Energy Ministry.