Third Accra City Open Doubles Tournament Slated For April 1

Professional and social tennis players will converge at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club for the third edition of the Accra City Open Doubles Tournament.

The competition would begin with round robin matches from Friday, April 1 to Tuesday, April 5.

They would continue with the knockout stages after the round robin matches and have the finals on to Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The club’s clay court would host the tournament which would be held under the distinguished patronage of the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Accra Metropolis, Madam Elizabeth Sackey.

Mr. Peter Anan, Tournament Coordinator, and a veteran tennis player nicknamed ‘The Grandmaster’, told the GNA Sports that the tournament was being organised by The Grandmaster Tennis Events.

He added that the tournament was supported by the National Lottery Authority, Volta River Authority, Accra City Hotel, Thomas Amoako Boafo, Quality Life Assurance, Soul Food Restaurant, St. Michael Fruits Juice, and Mr. Baly Sarassoro.

He explained that there were lots of prizes to be won from different categories and urged all tennis lovers to sign up for the tournament.

The Grandmaster said, there would be a ladies open for players below 39 years and also players within the age range of 40-49.

For the men, he said there would be categories for 30years to 39years, 40years to 49years, 50years to 59years, 60years to 69 years as well as players above 70years.

Mr. Anan added that for the doubles event, there would be a Mixed Open Doubles (social only), Mixed open doubles, semi-professionals open doubles for players above 30years and Professional open doubles for players aged 30years.