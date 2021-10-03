Third Anniversary of Sofia Nkrumah Donkoh Missions marked in New Takoradi

The Third Anniversary celebrations of the “Sofia Nkrumah Donkoh Missions and Sofia TV” (SNDM) have been marked at an impressive ceremony in New-Takoradi in the Western Region.

Speaking at a colourful ceremony at the Ebenezer Methodist Church, the Founder of the initiative, Mrs Sophia Nkrumah Donkoh expressed gratitude to God for the divine wisdom and guidance to come out with the Mission.

She said it was in fulfilment of a dream to evangelize and win more souls for the Kingdom of God.

Mrs Donkor prayed that the Missions would stand the test of time and go all out to feed social media via its TV station with the word of God.

She said the station had come at a time that moral decadence had engulfed the world on social media.

The Founder of the Missions thanked all partners in Canada and the United States as well the Executive Producer of the TV station, the Very Reverend Eric Donkor, who is the Resident Minister at the Ebenezer Methodist Church in New Takoradi for their sense of commitment and zeal to feed the station with the word of God.

Speaking on future projections of Sofia TV, Very Rev. Donkor said watching from afar the testimonies on Sofia TV, he said: “he was encouraged to follow the station on social media”.

He said the main target audience of the station is the youth and children who have been swallowed by social vices leading to moral decadence in the society.

Very Rev.Donkor lauded Sofia TV for extending its evangelical and humanitarian mission to inmates at the Hiawa Prisons and the distribution of 1,000 Bibles to people in society.

The Manager at Sofia TV station, Mr Bernard Ekow Aggrey said the station started three years ago with five viewers, but the station was now gaining popularity with a lot of viewership.

He said the station had gone through trials and tests and was thankful to God for bringing the station this far.

Mr Ekow Aggrey thanked their partners in Canada for donating quality TV camera to the station and appealed to benevolent organizations to donate more cameras to the station to enable it to discharge its mandate.

A Producer Assistant at the station, Ms Augustina Mensah said the Mission would continue to visit inmates in the prisons, spread the gospel and embark on spiritual healing at the hospitals.

She envisioned that in the next two years, Sofia TV and Missions would spread to many parts of the world.

The Human Resource Manager for GHACEM in charge of Western and Central Regions, Mrs Evelyn Effia Quansah pledged support for the success of Sofia TV and Missions.