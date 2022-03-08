Third Batch Of Ghanaian Students Arrived Home From Ukraine

Fifty-four more Ghanaian students have arrived home from war-torn Ukraine.

The students arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday, 7 March 2022.

This brings the number of Ghanaians who have returned home so far, to 150, since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

Some 24 Ghanaian students who fled Ukriane through Romania and Poland arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on, Friday, 4 March 2022.

They were met and welcomed by the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong.

In his address to the students, the Deputy Minister said; “I want to welcome you back home to Ghana on behalf of the president. I know you’ve been through a very traumatic and difficult situation, but thanks be to God that you’re home today. All Ghanaians share in your plight. It is our hope that in good time, you will pull yourself together and go back to further your studies.”

The Deputy Minister also disclosed that the government has successfully had talks with the Russian government through the EU and AU, to allow free passage of Ghanaians caught up in Sumy, Kharkiv, and the other areas immediately.

“The other good news is that the Hungary government has agreed to take those of you willing to transfer to the Universities in Hungary, and they are prepared to assist with financial assistance like you were paying in Ukraine,” he added.

The first batch of 16 students arrived in Accra, Tuesday morning, 1 March 2022, at the Kotoka International Airport.

They came via Qatar Airways.