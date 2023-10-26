Third BRF ushers in brighter prospects of development

The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) was held successfully on Oct. 17 and 18 in Beijing. It was attended by over 10,000 registered representatives from 151 countries and 41 international organizations, which showcased the tremendous appeal and global influence of Belt and Road cooperation.

During this Forum, 458 outcomes have been reached, far exceeding the number of the last Forum. These tangible cooperation outcomes were recognized and commended by attendees and international personages.

In his keynote speech delivered at the opening ceremony of the third BRF, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced eight major steps China will take to support the joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, including building a multidimensional Belt and Road connectivity network, supporting an open world economy, carrying out practical cooperation, promoting green development, advancing scientific and technological innovation, supporting people-to-people exchanges, promoting integrity-based Belt and Road cooperation and strengthening institutional building for international Belt and Road cooperation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the eight major steps announced by Xi to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation are entirely in line with the UN’s purposes and objectives and are conducive to helping developing countries accelerate their development.

The practice in the past decade has proved that the BRI provides a very important and effective way to help developing countries achieve sustainable development, and sets an example for South-South cooperation, Guterres noted.

Kazbek Maigeldinov, a member of the National Kurultai under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, noted that the forum would help strengthen international economic cooperation, expand trade and investment, promote infrastructure development and enhance people’s wellbeing. Under the framework of the BRI, Chinese enterprises have made active investment in Kazakhstan, and the cooperation between the two countries has become an exemplary model for Belt and Road cooperation, he said.

The eight major steps announced by Xi, especially the measures to promote green development, are in line with Saudi Arabia’s goal of energy transition, said Mohammed Al Ajlan, deputy chairman of Ajlan & Bros Holding Group in Saudi Arabia and chairman of the Saudi-Chinese Business Council.

Chinese initiatives and actions will promote more international cooperation and enrich the practice of Belt and Road countries in seeking common development, he added.

Thabo Mbeki, China expert from South Africa, believes that the eight major steps chart the course for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and are a shared goal and development blueprint for Belt and Road countries.

The achievements made in the past 10 years have proven that Belt and Road countries have generally achieved development, and this has encouraged more countries to join this great undertaking of Belt and Road cooperation, Mbeki said.

“The action plans proposed by the Chinese side are concrete and practical, charting the course and setting up a framework for the future development of the BRI, and thus boosting confidence in Belt and Road cooperation,” said Alhelmy, member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs.

Hannes Fellner, director of the Austrian Institute for China and Southeast Asia Studies, noted that the BRI injects strong impetus into strengthening relevant countries’ infrastructure, supporting an open world economy, promoting green development, advancing technological innovation and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

Many of the problems the world faces can only be solved through communication, cooperation, and common development, and China has set an example for the world in promoting its own development, supporting the common prosperity of developing countries, and carrying out multi-level exchanges, he added.

Against the rise of anti-globalization, the third BRF provided an equal and friendly dialogue platform for Belt and Road countries, where they shared development outcomes, summarized experiences and discussed future development, preparing for the next golden decade, said Nasser Bouchiba, president of Morocco’s Africa-China Cooperation Association for Development.

Gan Tian Loo, vice president of the Malaysian Chinese Association, remarked that China has made remarkable achievements in the past decade, and the Chinese proposals made at the third BRF will definitely contribute to building an open, inclusive and interconnected world for common development.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said the BRI is an innovative approach to international cooperation that will effectively promote sustainable development of the world. Looking ahead, the BRI will drive regional cooperation and improve the well-being of people, he noted.

Rexon Ramofafia, Minister of National Planning and Development Coordination of the Solomon Islands, said the third BRF came right on time and had huge significance.

He said the BRI provides important opportunities for countries including the Solomon Islands, and hopes to carry out cooperation with more countries including China via this platform.

Ghana has partnered with China in infrastructure construction, investment and trade under the framework of the BRI, and the consensus reached at the third BRF will bring the two countries’ bilateral cooperation onto new levels, said Simon Osei-Mensah, Regional Minister of the Ashanti Region, Ghana.

The flame runs high when everyone adds wood to the fire. The success of the third BRF once again proves that China has followed the right direction in advancing Belt and Road cooperation, that BRI partners have shown firm commitment to participation, and that high-quality Belt and Road cooperation enjoys bright prospects.

Standing at a new historical starting point, China looks forward to working with all parties to carry forward the Silk Road spirit, embark on a new journey of Belt and Road cooperation, and usher in a better future of joint progress toward global modernization.