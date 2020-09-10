Police officers in Buenos Aires Province of Argentina continued their protests on Wednesday to demand higher salaries and better working conditions amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Policemen began demonstrations on Monday, asking for a salary increase of between 56 and 64 percent for tens of thousands of police force members in the province and more protection from the novel coronavirus.

The South American country has so far reported more than half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and over 10,000 people have died of the deadly disease. Buenos Aires Province is the hardest hit region by the virus with about 60 percent of the country’s total caseload.

Protesters gathered outside the presidential residence on the northern outskirts of the capital city and the provincial governor’s official residence in La Plata, calling for negotiations.

The protests saw a dramatic moment when an officer identified as Oscar Pagano, 52, climbed up a communications tower in La Matanza on the outskirts of Buenos Aires and threatened to jump on Wednesday.

Buenos Aires Security Minister Sergio Berni has announced a salary increase for policemen, with details to be released on Thursday.