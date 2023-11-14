Third Intra African Trade Fair ongoing in Cairo, Egypt

The event, being held from November 9 to 15, 2023, at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre, is organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union (AU) and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

Themed: “The AfCFTA Marketplace”, the week-long continental summit, which is aimed at enhancing trade and investments while promoting economic development across the continent, brought together some 1,600 exhibitors from 75 countries, and projected to attract about 34,000 visitors.

With a projection of about $43 billion worth of trade and investment deals to be closed, the IATF according to the African Union, provided a platform for businesses to access an integrated African market of over 1.3 billion people with a GDP of over $3.5 trillion created under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

In a speech, Dr Yousrey El Sharkawi, Chairman, Egyptian African Businessmen Association (EABA), said the summit would provide excellent opportunities to expand businesses by broadening networks and establishing connections with new suppliers, trade partners, and potential clients across the African continent.

“Participating in the exhibition can have a positive impact on boosting trade between African countries and encouraging the exchange of products, services, and investments among them,” he said.

The Ghana team at the fair include Mr Michael Ocquaye Jnr, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority and Osafohene Dr Afua Asabea Asare, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority.

They were received by Lt General Obed Boamah Akwa, Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt.