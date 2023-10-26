Third intra-African trade fair to be held in Cairo on November 9

Cairo, Egypt will be the host of the third Intra-African Trade Fair, from November 9 – 15, this year, to champion economic integration as the continent implements the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) pact.

The week-long continental summit would be held at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre, which some 1,600 exhibitors from 75 countries are expected to attend. It is also projected to attract 34,000 visitors.

Dr Yousrey El Sharkawi, the Chairman, Egyptian African Businessmen Association, said the event aimed to enhance trade and investments while promoting economic development across the continent.

“Participating in the exhibition can have a positive impact on boosting trade between African countries and encouraging the exchange of products, services, and investments among them,” he said.

The summit would also provide excellent opportunities to expand business by broadening networks and establishing connections with new suppliers, trade partners, and potential clients across Africa.

Through meetings and product or service presentations, it is expected that new business opportunities would be discovered, and sustainable partnerships built with companies and clients.

The Intra-African Trade Fair also presents a great opportunity to access new markets within Africa, while showcasing products and services to a wide audience to improve awareness, Dr El Sharkawi said.

He encouraged participants to take advantage of the summit to exchange and learn from each other’s experiences, and fully participate in discussions and workshops on important topics related to business and trade.

“You can benefit from these events to gain valuable information and exchange ideas with experts in your field, develop and expand your business, and contribute to increased growth and prosperity in Africa,” he said.

Meanwhile, a similar three-day fair had been held in Accra, under the auspices of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPC), aimed at providing long-tern solutions to the infrastructural bottlenecks impeding smooth intra-Africa trade.

The summit, which opened on October 23 to 25, was in partnership with MIE Group, Dubai, and the Ghana Chamber of Construction.

Already, participants are providing continent-embracing solutions to the transport, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and energy infrastructural challenges to make trade on the continent easier and faster.

“With our young people and mineral resources, we can develop the capacity and produce to trade within ourselves to increase intra continental trade by 30 per cent by adding value for export,” Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer, GIPC, said.