Third National Students Achievement Awards Scheme opens nominations

Organisers of the 2022 National Academy of Students’ Achievement Awards Ghana (NASAAG), have opened nominations for the third annual NASAAG Awards, for students to nominate themselves and be nominated in their fields of endeavour.

The awards are a platform to empower, support and connect winners to experts in the fields of entrepreneurship, leadership and academia.

Mr Riffath Yakub Abubakar, President and Executive Chairman, NASAAG, said, their goal was to elevate the scope of students through inspiration and innovation to enhance human capital to solve societal challenges.

He said this year’s edition is made up of three categories being the Students Hall of Fame; with 39 awards to grab, the Non-Students Hall of Fame; with four awards available and Honorary Hall of Fame; also, with six awards.

The Students Hall of Fame category comprises of students from the Senior High School to the tertiary level, whilst the Non- Students Hall of Fame would be students in the industry category.

Applicants must be students from certified public and private institutions and must show prove of achievements and success chalked in their academic, leadership and innovations by producing images, videos, documents, profiles and artistic contents.

The awards scheme would have two structured modules to determine the winners, and these would be the Academy Jury Vote (AJV), which carry 40 per cent score and Public Endorsement Vote (PEV) with 60 per score.

Application and nominations officially had started and would end Friday, July 8, at 1200 hours and applicants are directed to submit nominations at https://nasaag.com/nominations/.

Winners and runners up would have a mentorship in career and capacity development. Awardees of ‘Student Personality’ and ‘Student Entrepreneur’ of the year would take way undisclosed cash prizes.

In a similar vein, the 2022 NASAAG Campus Summit Tour had been launched with the aim of grooming and mentoring students in their career path, corporate work ethics and entrepreneurship on regional basis.

The Summit would help in shaping and exposing students to the nature of job market and to meet the standard requirements of the global job market.

It begins this May and ends in July with tertiary institutions in the Central, Ashanti, Northern and the Greater Accra Regions being the focus for phase one.