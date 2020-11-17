The third phase of mass disinfection exercise tailored at protecting the public against the devastating effect of the novel coronavirus and other viruses has commenced in Ho.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said places including; markets, lorry parks, public toilets, principal streets and public places in the Municipality would be fumigated to make them safe for use.

He said the exercise had become necessary to minimise any suspected spike in the coronavirus and keep the environment clean and is being replicated throughout all district assemblies in the region and country to eliminate the source of spread.

Mr Bernard Danso Ntwo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dansworld, reiterated the need for everyone to continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols in order to protect themselves against the pandemic.

He urged the public to cooperate with the Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Dansworld officials to undertake the exercise smoothly.

The military and police personnel were on the ground providing security for those participating in the exercise.