A third victim of last week’s gas fire at the Mighty Gas Filling Station in Ho has succumbed to death.

Two others, Selorm Dogboe, 39, from Matse and Peter Atsu, 29, from Adaklu, both taxi drivers died on admission at the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH).

According to information gathered by the Ghana News Agency, Dogboe died last Saturday while Atsu died on Monday at around 1500 hours.

Mr Amos Dzah, Public Affairs Director of the Ho Teaching Hospital, who confirmed the demise of the three could not disclose the name of the third victim.

The explosion occurred last week around 0500 hours.

Mr. Samuel Boateng, Manager of the Gas Company had earlier told the GNA that the accident involved both customers and staff.

Fire Divisional Officer Grade One, Mr. Billy Anaglate, Deputy Volta Regional Fire Officer, said they got a distress call around 0510 hours from the Gas Station about the fire and they quickly went and doused it.

Twelve victims of the accident are receiving treatment at the HTH and the 66th Artillery Regiment hospital with various levels of burns.