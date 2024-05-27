Thirteen African Entrepreneurs Selected for Silicon Valley Venture with Tech Figures

A group of thirteen students from the African Leadership University has been handpicked for an exclusive month-long Silicon Valley Global Leadership Program.

This immersive experience will see them engaging with tech giants such as Microsoft and Y Combinator, while also taking part in cutting-edge masterclasses led by industry luminaries.

From May 7th to 31st, these students will be based at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. During this period, they will participate in workshops and sessions organized by the ALU Office of Entrepreneurship at the esteemed Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. These sessions aim to equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to establish ethical and sustainable businesses, covering sectors like health and agriculture technology, software programming, and emerging trends in artificial intelligence.

Throughout the program, the students will have the opportunity to interact with Silicon Valley innovators such as Sara Spangelo, Co-Founder and CEO of Swarm Technology (SpaceX), and Amy Klement, Managing Partner at Imaginable Futures. They will also visit the headquarters of Microsoft, Coursera, and Y Combinator, gaining invaluable insights into innovative company practices. Additionally, they will participate in intimate fireside chats and masterclasses with experts like Timnit Gebru, a prominent figure in the field of AI ethics.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the program, Merveille Umulisa, an ALU Entrepreneurial Leadership student from the Democratic Republic of Congo, highlighted its potential to propel her business venture forward by exposing her to global innovation and problem-solving.

Each student will be paired with an industry mentor to receive personalized guidance and professional support. They will also attend networking events at prominent organizations and explore landmarks across the San Francisco Bay Area.

Veda Sunassee, CEO of ALU, underscored the importance of experiential learning in fostering entrepreneurial thinking and cross-sector collaboration. He commended the students for their ambitious ventures aimed at addressing pressing challenges in Africa.

The Silicon Valley Global Leadership Program reflects ALU’s commitment to training Africa’s future leaders and visionaries. The program signifies the growing partnership between the US and Africa, with a focus on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Hailing from various countries across the continent, the 13 students participating in the program are poised to make significant contributions to Africa’s development and prosperity.