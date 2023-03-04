Thirteen volleyball teams to compete at EVRA/Ecopark Gala Competition

Thirteen volleyball teams comprising 10 male and three female teams will compete at the Eastern Regional Volleyball Association (EVRA)/Bunso Ecopark Gala Competition slated for March 10 to 11, 2023 at the Bunso Ecopark.

The male teams are Kpong Youngsters, Akosombo Hydro Spikers, Mampong Ubuntu, Donkorkrom Court Winners and Koforidua Unity Club.

The rest are Atimpoku Bridge Spikers, Akwatia Viber Hands, Asutsuare A.S Spikers, Suhum Sunshine Volleyball club and Wenchi Oseawuo Spikers.

The female teams are Koforidua Unity Club ladies, Asutsuare A.S Spikers ladies and Atimpoku Bridge Spikers ladies.

The winner of the men’s category would receive a trophy plus GhC500.00, the runner-up would get GhC300.00 and the third place team would be given GhC200.00 while the winner and the second and third place teams of the women competition would also receive the same prize packages.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Ms. Monica Arko-Adjei, the Eastern Regional Volleyball Coach and Secretary of EVRA expressed excitement for the upcoming competition saying, it would serve as preparatory grounds for the league and other competitions.

She said such competitions would allow for the region to assess the readily available talents and how best to groom and support them for the development of the sport in the region and country.