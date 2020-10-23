A total of 33 people have filed to contest this year’s Parliamentary elections in the nine constituencies of the Western North Region. Thirty of the candidates are males and three females.

Mr Godwin Ocley Western North Regional Director of the Electoral Commission who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency(GNA) said Mr Martin Bonye and Mr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah are contesting as independent candidates in the Sefwi- Waiwso and Bodi constituencies respectively.

The New Patriotic Party ( NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) filed candidates in all the nine constituencies, while the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) filed in four out of the nine constituencies namely Sefwi- Waiwso, Akontombra Bia West, and Aowin constituencies.

The CPP, NDP PNC, and GCPP filed in one constituency each.