Mama Love Foundation, a charitable organization has presented 30 sewing machines to some needy girls in Obuasi who have completed apprentice training, to start their businesses.

The machines were donated by Mr Emmanuel Annan, an Obuasi businessman to support the girls to create employment for themselves.

The gesture coincided with an end of year party organized by the Foundation for over 200 needy children in Obuasi to also enjoy the Christmas festivities.

The Foundation also distributed items such as assorted drinks, detergents, bar soaps, and others to the children who attended the party.

Dr Love Konadu, Founder of Mama Love Foundation, speaking at the ceremony, commended Mr Annan for showing great love to the children and the young girls.

She said the Foundation was constructing a training centre to help the youth learn and equip themselves with vocational and technical skills that would make them self employable.

Dr Konadu advised the beneficiary girls to be humble and pay attention to their work to make them succeed in their businesses.

Mr. Annan on his part commended the Foundation for taking it upon itself to care for needy and poor children as well as young girls.

He said the work of the Foundation needed the support of all to ensure that the needy youth in Obuasi and its environs were catered for to achieve their dreams.

Mr. Annan urged the youth to take whatever skills they were learning seriously to acquire skills that would make them responsible persons in the future.