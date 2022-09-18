This Govt Collapsed Businesses Of NDC Kingpins – Ade Coker Reveals

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, has asserted that the President Akufo-Addo administration was instrumental in collapsing all businesses including microfinance companies and banking institutions belonging to members of the NDC.

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom 107.7 FM on Friday, September 16, 2022, on crucial national issues, Mr. Coker stated that the current government played a leading role in the collapse of Heritage Bank Limited and UniBank (Ghana) Limited, commonly known as uniBank which was an indigenous private bank in Ghana owned by former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

According to him, there were clear evidences indicating that the government through the Bank of Ghana (BoG) revoked the banking operating license of some these banks including other large and small micro financial institutions owned by NDC members.

Mr Coker pointed out that the government schemed plans to ensure that all the financial and business communities which have NDC inclination to be closed down.

Mr Coker argued that in the case of Heritage Bank Limited at the time of revoking its license, it was clear the bank was financially solvent.

“And there was argument that the person who formed the bank was not using good monies to run the bank,” he claimed.

“If his monies were not genuine why didn’t the government call to ask him to bring good or genuine monies into the commercial operations of the bank,?” Mr. Coker quizzed

That move by the current administration, he stressed, rendered many of the workforce of these companies jobless.

He said these non-existence companies and micro-financial institutions were doing well because of the good business environment under the erstwhile former John Dramani Mahama-led NDC government.

Mr. Coker stressed that “many Ghanaians were against speaking the truths, but maintaining that some of us who strongly believes in truths would continue to speak the truths.”