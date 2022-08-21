This Is Abbi Ima, The Fast Rising Singer From Kintampo

Abigail Ayizam popularly known as *Abbi Ima* is one of the rising female artiste who is really working hard to make a statement in the music industry with her craft.

Started her musical career as a gospel singer and later switched to the secular music.

She does Afrobeat, Afro pop and some Afro fusion of Dancehall.

She is the only female artiste to have performed with the legendary *Kojo Antwi* at Eusbett international conference centre on 2 consecutive times in the 3 Bono Regions.

Performed with *Kuami Eugene* the rock star on same stage 3 times

Has a record of the most popular song of the year Bono Ahafo music Awards BAMA 2020 making her the first female artiste to win that.

2021 she won the non Techiman Artiste of the year making her the first female artiste to have won that award in the history of Techiman music industry.

Again in 2021 she won the most influential music performer and was honoured the most Toured artiste in the 3 Bono regions.

Through her hard work all these period, she then got a nationwide attention by getting nominations into the 3Music Awards 22 in the Emerging woman category and was chosen as the Next Rated Art in Bono East Region

2022 came with big surprises as she got nominated into the Ghana Music Awards-USA and Ghana Music Awards-France in the Discovery Artiste of year categories and She won the Artiste Of The Year at the just ended Kintampo arts and Entertainment 22

Her biggest song with Fancy Gadam and Amerado is doing magic on the digital platforms especially Boomplay as it was officially released exclusively on Boomplay Music one of the biggest streaming platforms in west Africa.

Most of her fans call her the rising star from Ghana.