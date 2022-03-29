This Is Not How To Protect Public Purse Mr. President – Johnnie Hughes

An outspoken journalist and a social critic, Johnie Hughes has task the government to do better in his way of protecting ‘The Public Purse’.

On his Johnie’s Bite Show on the TV3 newday morning show on Monday, March 29 2022, he said, the president has been wasting so much money on double appointees, where he appoints several people for same position and still pays them huge sums of money.

He stated, “In Ministries or agencies who have public relations Officers who have gone for interviews, presented their CV’s, have worked as civil servants have climbed up the ladder, you have those people there and then when you come you also appoint spoke persons to do the work of the PRO, and you pay PRO and you pay Spokesperson, you are wasting money…this is not how to protect the public purse Mr. President.

According to him, this has resulted in conflicts of functions between those appointees making them unable to discharge their duties effectively.

He explained, “You have spokesperson person for this, spokesperson for that at the same place so there is confusion. PRO said this Spokesperson said another thing and at some point when you call them PRO says I can’t talk about this call this one. He said

He again cited an example in the government where two people have been appointed for a single role but still takes their separate salaries.

He stated, “ You have the minister of finance and the you have minister of state for finance at the Presidency how? They are ministers at once on the same wavelength. Minister of state at the finance ministry, minister of finance plus their deputies and I say all of them will get their Ex-gracia at the end of their services.

According to Johnie Hughes, the government has failed in the promise he made to protect the public purse when vying for the position.

“But you told us, Mr. President that you are going to protect the public purse, I shall protect the public purse, you told us. This is not how to protect the public purse.” He said.”