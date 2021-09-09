“This is the beginning of bigger and brighter things to come” – GAA after TCB partnership

Mr. Bawa Fuseini, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), has said, the three-year sponsorship package from Tema Craft Brewery “is the beginning of bigger and brighter things” to happen to the GAA.

The GAA signed a three-year partnership subject to renewal with a Ghanaian beverage company, Tema Craft Brewery (TCB), manufacturers of the Django range of beverages.

Mr. Fuseini said, “This is the beginning of bigger things to come. GAA would be going into 2024 Olympic Games and World Championship with this sponsorship. This is all we have been waiting for and we are happy it is here finally”.

Mr. Christopher Okpara, the Marketing Manager of TCB, expressed excitement over the partnership adding that the deal would help develop talented athletes in the country to represent Ghana at international competitions.

“This is the first step and we are glad to be partners to develop talented athletes for Ghana. I believe this will develop great athletes to win laurels for the country.”

Mr. Kwame Ampofi, the Deputy Technical Director of the National Sports Authority said, “Athletics is worth investing in. Athletes have exemplified and demonstrated that, given the needed resources, Ghana can be winners at the world stage and this is good for them”.

He believed that the company would yield positive results for partnering the sport and called on corporate entities to come on board to support Ghana Athletics.

The GAA President, Mr. Afelibeik Ababu said, “We have been looking for a company to support Ghana Athletics and fortunately, we have TCB in our midst. They will support in organizing Athletics events in Ghana and also support GAA in its developmental activities and other activities that will help propel GAA to achieve its set targets”.

He urged the media to sell the brand of GAA and the company to succeed.