This parliament is the worst in Ghana’s history – Osei Owusu

Joseph Osei Owusu (Joewise), the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has made an appeal to the people of Ghana regarding the composition of the majority in Parliament.

He suggested that when Ghanaians decide to give any political party a majority, they should provide a substantial majority rather than a narrow one.

Initially, Joewise believed that the hung parliament, with a 137-137 split between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), along with an independent lawmaker, would foster cooperation in Parliament. However, he now expresses that this arrangement has caused problems in terms of cooperation.

During a discussion with journalists in Parliament on Thursday, July 20, the lawmaker from Bekwai remarked that the dynamics in the current Parliament are influenced by young members who hold a different perspective compared to older members. He noted that even when leaders agree on certain matters, it is often the backbenchers who raise opposing issues.

As a result, Joewise suggested that in the present Ghanaian Parliament, leaders seem to lack control while the backbenchers wield significant influence. He emphasized that the number and orientation of backbenchers could significantly impact the outcomes and decisions within the Parliament.