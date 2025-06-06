This Summer Begins with Gideon Mensah at Pride of Africa Cup 2025

This summer kicks off with rising football talent Gideon Mensah suiting up for Ghana in the Pride of Africa Cup 2025, a London-based international tournament bringing together four African nations: Ghana, Nigeria, Algeria, and Eritrea. The one-day tournament takes place on Saturday, June 14 at The Bobby Moore Sports Hub, Parsloes Park, and promises to be a thrilling showdown for continental glory.

Following up on his journey first profiled by GsportsGH, Gideon is wasting no time making fresh moves.

“This summer starts off with me taking part in Pride of Africa,” he shares. “It’s a chance to represent Ghana again and really show my hunger to grow, break into the football system, and push for my dream—to sign a professional contract and eventually play for the Black Stars.”

Now 23, the London-born defender has travelled far and wide to sharpen his game. Over the past few months, Gideon made his Danish FA Cup debut, impressing in competitive action as teams in Denmark take a closer look at him. Could a summer move abroad be on the cards? The signs are promising.

With years of experience under his belt—including spells at Fort William FC, Brookhouse FC, Southend Manor, Farnborough, and Bristol Rovers U19s—Gideon has built a reputation as a versatile, forward-thinking left back who can also hold his own on the wing or in midfield. He’s currently a free agent, primed for his next professional step.

The Pride of Africa Cup is more than just a tournament. For players like Gideon, it’s a statement—a way to stay sharp, stay visible, and inspire others within the Ghanaian and African football diaspora.

At GsportsGH, we continue to spotlight stories like Gideon’s that celebrate dedication, identity, and the unstoppable drive of African athletes. Keep an eye on this name. His story is still unfolding.

📅 June 14

🕛 12 PM – 8 PM

📍 The Bobby Moore Sports Hub, Dagenham (RM9 5PU)

🎟 Free entry via Eventbrite