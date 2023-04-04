Thisaq Chorkor Community League Seeks to unearth football talents- Mr. Quaye

Mr. Theophilus Isaac Nii Kpakpo Quaye, President of the Chorkor Football Association said Thisaq Chorkor Community League will help to unearth football talents in the Ablekuma South Constituency.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, he said, “Thisaq Chorkor community league was a workout plan since 2016 but was launched in 2021 by Chairman Joseph Ogbamey Abbey”.

He added that the league was established with sole aim to develop talents, shape them, work on their growth level and finally put them on a marketable scale.

He said players should work hard to get the best out of themselves wherever they find themselves as players.

He said their priority was to get the next Stephen Appiah in Chorkor who would not only take Ghana to the world cup but win the cup for Ghana as the first African country to win the competition.

The Thisaq Chorkor Community League is undoubtedly the best and most attractive community league not only in Ghana but in Africa.

It is made up of six communities namely Chemunaa Football Club (FC), Lanteman Lion FC, Extra O Professionals FC, Alomo Tecno Stars FC, Tea Garden FC and Galilee Stars FC.

The main sponsor of the league is Thisaq Company Limited HISAQ supported by the Cartel group of companies and the office of the Chorkor Assembly.

The Football Association Executives and officials are -Theophilus Isaac Quaye (President), Joseph Ogbamey Abbey (Chairman), Dennis Tetteh (Vice chairman), Babhino Abrahams (Secretary), Amon Owene (PRO), Chemunaa weku nukpa (Advisor), Archibald Addo (Treasurer), Kuku Ratty(Organizer), Kamoko(Deputy organizer), Addo Abrahams,Solomon Ayison, Countryman Filament (PRO) and Joseph Epton (The lawyer of the association).

The second season of the league can boast of about 5,000 spectators per match which kick off on Tuesday April 4, 2023, at the Stephen Appiah Astro Turf at the Mamprobi Girls School.