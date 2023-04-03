Thisaq Chorkor Community League Seeks To Unearth Football Talents

Thisaq Chorkor community league was a workout plan since 2016 by the current Assembly member, (Theophilus Isaac Nii Kpakpo Quaye) who is the current youth organizer for Ablekuma south Constituency.

The plan was conceived in 2016 by Hon. Theophilus Isaac Quaye but was launched in 2021 by Chairman Joseph Ogbamey Abbey who made sure the dream came to pass .

The league was established with sole aim to develop talents, shape them ,work on their maturity level and finally put them on a marketable scale.

President of the Chorkor Football Association Theophilus Isaac Nii Kpakpo Quaye also motivates the players to get the best out of them wherever they find themselves as players. But our priority is to get the next Stephen Appiah in Chorkor who will not only take Ghana to the world cup but win the cup for Ghana as the first African country to have won the cup .

The THISAQ CHORKOR COMMUNITY LEAGUE is undoubtedly the best and most attractive community league not only in Ghana but in Africa. It made up of six communities namely Chemunaa *FC, Lanteman Lion FC, Extra O Professionals FC, Alomo* *Tecno Stars FC, Tea Garden FC and Galilee Stars FC.

The main sponsor of the league is *THISAQ COMPANY LTD* supported by the Cartel group of companies and the office of the Chorkor Assembly.

We are also introducing the CAMO FA cup to getting more playing time for the players week in week out to facilitate efficiency in the competition.

There are more matches to end the first round and the second round of the League.

The FA Executives and officials are -Theophilus Isaac Quaye (President), Joseph Ogbamey Abbey (Chairman), Dennis Tetteh (Vice chairman), Babhino Abrahams (Secretary), Amon Owene (PRO), Chemunaa weku nukpa (Advisor), Archibald Addo(Treasurer), Kuku Ratty(Organizer), Kamoko(Deputy organizer), Addo Abrahams,Solomon Ayison, Countryman Filament (PRO) and Joseph Epton (The lawyer of the association).

According to the a survey, the most discipline side is Chemunaa FC, however Galilee are leading the current league table of the contest which was kicked off in April and ends in September.

The second season of the league can boast of about 5,000 spectators per match. Never miss this and every Tuesday at the Stephen Appiah Astro Turf at the Mamprobi Girls School.