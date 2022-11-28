Thomas Amadri Destooled As Paramount Chief Of Battor Traditional Area

The Battor Traditional Area, which is in the North Tongu constituency, has detooled Thomas Amadri, the erstwhile paramount chief of the traditional area. He is now to use Thomas Amadri instead of Patamia Djekle as his stool name.

According to Torgbe Korsi Hottor, the stool father of the Battor Traditional Area, who elucidated the rationale behind the destoolment, said Thomas Amadri has been locked up in the stool room for the past eight years, causing disunity among the five clans of the Battor Traditional Area.

Stressing that, the defunct paramount chief brought discord and conflict to the five clans. He added that, since he was enstool as the paramount chief, the community has lacked development and the youths have no jobs of their own.

To this effect, Thomas Amadri has been warned to stop parading himself as the paramount chief of the Battor Traditional Area.

Torgbe Korsi later apologized to the youths for Thomas Amadri’s incompetence and for dividing the various clans.

He urged the youths to trust in the chieftaincy unit to bring a competent, hardworking, and humble person as the new paramount chief.

Torgbe Korsi appealed to the youths to have confidence in the leaders and to be patient with the leaders of the Battor Traditional Council.

Some youths in Battor who expressed their concerns stated that the conduct and attitude of Thomas Amadri was in direct breach of the oath he swore to the people of Battor Traditional Area.

Emphasizing that, his detoolment will go a long way toward restoring unity and development to the Battor Traditional Area.