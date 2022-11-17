Thomas Ayisi Kumah shall win NEC membership – NDC supporters

With one month left to hold the National Democratic Congress elections for the National Executive, connoisseurs of the Party are tipping Mr Thomas Ayisi Kumah, to win one of the five slots of the National Executive Council (NEC)

Mr Ayisi Kumah, who is a farmer and President of The Coalition for Cocoa Sector Reforms is contesting 18 others for the only five slots at the NEC on the motto: Empowering the youth for Global Change and innovation”.

The NDC, in the coming weeks, will go to Congress for the election of its national executives and among the many positions for contest is the NEC members, where five people out of the aspiring 19 would be elected by delegates.

While some Party members believe he was approachable and had the wherewithal to handle the NEC position, Mr Kumah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after his vetting, promised to bring his experience from the Cocoa sector into the party’s 2024 campaign manifesto preparation.

He said the next NDC government would revamp the cocoa sector with major reforms that would bring dignity to farmers and create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

He alleged that the cocoa industry faced an existential collapse under the current administration, which the new NDC administration would seek to correct given the opportunity in the 2024 general election.

“They hardly listen to the plight of farmers, the cocoa industry is under threat. My motivation therefore is to help the NDC come out with sustainable policies in its manifesto, get them implemented to bring relief to farmers and workers in the Ghanaian cocoa sector if voted into power, “He noted.

He said the NDC would decentralise COCOBOD, pay monthly performance based wages to farmers to improve their capacity to access loans, contribute pensions among other policies.

“We will ensure the payment of the living Income price of $3,100•00 per tonne of cocoa “.

Mr Kumah appealed to delegates to vote for him as NEC member to instill some changes that would enhance cocoa and general cash crop production.