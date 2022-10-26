Thomas Cobbina pledges to win Assin South seat for NDC

Mr. Thomas Cobbina, the elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Chairman for Assin South Constituency, has pledged transformational leadership to win the parliamentary seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

According to him, the over two decades of political domination by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has brought economic hardship that was impoverishing the lives of Ghanaians, particularly the youth.

Outlining some measures to turn the tables around, Mr. Cobbina in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the constituency elections, stressed the need for women in the party to rise to the task ahead.

They must break barriers that prevented them from climbing the ladder to gain top positions in politics by leading a spirited campaign to unseat the NPP in the constituency.

To him, “having more females participating in politics will promote gender parity at all levels and direct engagement of women in decision-making, to ensure probity, accountability and transparency.”

In addition to that, he said the party will also rejuvenate and instil its ideals of discipline, honesty and commitment to engender unity and nation-building.

With that, the party would rely on the capabilities of its youth to handle its affairs and extend a helping hand to one another, both home and abroad for national cohesion and sustained integration.

“We are not in normal times and need drastic measures. The unity of the Ghana people must be sustained, we must fulfil the dreams of our forbearers and create a united nation,” he noted.

To the old and new party executives, Mr. Cobbina called for unity saying everyone in the NDC needed to work together to win the 2024 general election.

He paid tribute to the founding fathers and mothers of the Party for their pioneering role in the establishment and building of the NDC, particularly in the constituency.

“We must work hard to prove to our detractors by convincingly winning the 2024 general election to rescue Ghana.

“And so, the clarion call is for us to put our shoulders on the wheel and work hard to rescue this country more urgently than ever,” he said.

Also, the Chairman commended all structures of the Party, from the branch to the constituency, to the region, to the national executives, cadres and all progressives, the youth and the women wings for making the Party great.

Mr. Cobbina polled 751 votes to beat his contender, Dr. Maxwell Kojo Tibu who got 264 of the 1028 votes cast.

Mr. Stephen Oduro was elected the Vice-Chairman, whereas Mr. Jonathan Birikorang was retained as Secretary and Mr. Bashiru Amankrah as the Deputy Secretary.

The Organizer position went to Mr. William Appiah, with Mr. Isaac Owusu as the Deputy Organizer and Mr. Nicholas Adusei as the Treasurer.

Mr. Vincent Afram got the Communication Director position with Madam Justina Quouth as the Deputy Communication Officer and Mr Ibrahim Sanni as Zongo Caucus coordinator.

The Youth Organizer position was won by Mr. Isaac Ayipey; Mr. John Abban Sackey as the Deputy Youth Organizer whilst Madam Nuzart Ahmed, Madam Lucy Darko were elected as Woman Organizer and Deputy, respectively.

Other executive members elected include Mr. Thomas Kingsford Amoh, Madam Alberta Essel, Mr. Peter Ekuom, Mr Robert Aidoo, Mr. Felix Agbemenyo, Mr Nii Lartey Odankwah, Madam Gladys Teye and Mr. Douglas Tawiah.