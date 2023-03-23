Thomas Hughes Amissah promises responsible leadership in Cape Coast South

Mr Thomas Hughes Amissah, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant in Cape Coast South, has assured the constituents of responsible leadership to help expedite the development of the constituency.

The young auditor said unlike the sitting Member of Parliament (MP), Mr George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, he would not renege on his duties and responsibilities as he was in the contest solely for the development of Cape Coast.

“I urge delegates to vote for a leader and MP who cares for his people and makes sure his constituency enjoys the best; a leader that will consult his constituents before making critical decisions in Parliament,” he said.

Mr Amissah gave the assurance when he successfully filed his nomination form at the party’s constituency office on Wednesday, the last day for that activity of the electoral process.

The NDC parliamentary race in Cape Coast South promises to be interestingly keen as Mr Ammisah contests three-time MP, Mr Ricketts-Hagan and Mr George Perry Atta Mensah, also known as Okoto Perry, a young musician in his 30s.

The NDC has issued a directive suspending campaign activities in all constituencies with sitting MPs but contestants in Cape Coast South, while complying with the directive, are not leaving any stones unturned as they work to win the hearts of delegates.

Mr Amissah, having contested for the candidacy twice already, stated that it was time for the three-time MP to step aside for him to transform the city, adding that “in politics, there is nothing like unfinished business.”

He observed that unemployment was a major challenge for the youth in the area and promised to offer gainful employment if he eventually became the MP.

“Even as a private individual, I am already providing jobs for the youth and so you can imagine the impact I will make if I am elected MP; Cape Coast South will become great,” he said.

“I am humbled by the support I am enjoying because I was not expecting this massive number of people. But if this support is anything to go by, then I know victory is assured on May 13,” he added.

He urged his supporters and all delegates to comport themselves and campaign in ways that fostered unity to make the party attractive.

On Friday, the constituency election directorate is expected to submit the documents to the regional election directorate after which vetting will commence from Monday, March 27 to Wednesday, March 29.

All concerns that may arise from the vetting will be heard from Thursday, March 30 to Thursday, April 6 to pave the way for the primaries on Saturday, May 13.

Mr Raphael Eshun, Deputy Director of Elections for Cape Coast South, gave the assurance that the primaries would be free and fair to ensure the party was not divided after the exercise.

“I entreat aspirants that when the party opens the gate for campaign, they do it in a manner that after the elections, we will be able to reconcile and fight for the ultimate in 2024,” he appealed.