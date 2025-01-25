Thomas Kofi Alonsi Relieved of Director-General Position at Ghana Maritime Authority

Mr. Thomas Kofi Alonsi has been relieved of his position as the Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA). His removal follows his tenure, which began in March 2019.

Alonsi, a solicitor with over 16 years of experience in both the private and public sectors, has had a diverse career. Prior to his role at the GMA, he practiced law at Sory@Law in Accra and briefly worked as a research officer with the National Commission for Civic Education. A barrister-at-law, Alonsi holds a Dip. Ed/BA (Hons) in History and pursued an M.Phil in History at the University of Cape Coast before transitioning into legal studies at the Ghana School of Law, where he was called to the Bar in 2003.

In addition to his legal career, Mr. Alonsi has held political and administrative positions, including serving as the District Chief Executive for Builsa District Assembly and the Regional Campaign Coordinator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region. He hails from Wiaga in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region.

While his removal has been confirmed, the official reasons for this decision have yet to be disclosed.