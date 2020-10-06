Thomas Teye Partey – Deputy Captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars, has become the most expensive Ghanaian player following his move from Atletico Madrid in Spain to Arsenal in the English Premier League (EPL), for a fee of £45m.

The 27-year midfielder has now broken Micheal Essien transfer fee record of £24.4m back in 2005 after he was acquired by Chelsea from French giants, Lyon.

Baba Rahman is third on the list of Ghana’s most expensive players after his £21.7m move from Augsburg to Chelsea while Dede Ayew is fourth after West Ham acquired his services from Swansea for a fee of £20.5m.

Partey becomes the the sixth most expensive player on the African continent with his new Arsenal teammate Nicholas Pepe toppling the list as the most expensive African player after his £72m transfer from Lille.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Beijing Guoan marksman Cedric Bakambu is second on Africa’s most expensive players (£65m), followed by Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez (£60m), Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang (£56m) with Liverpool’s Naby Keita completing the top five with his £52.7m transfer from Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey becomes the 26th Ghanaian player to feature in the English Premier League with Nii Lamptey being the first to feature for Aston Villa in 1994.

The likes of Tony Yeboah (Leeds United), Micheal Essien (Chelsea), Asamoah Gyan(Sunderland), John Mensah (Sunderland), Sulley Muntari (Portsmouth), John Painstil (Fulham), among others have all been successful in the most competitive league in the world.