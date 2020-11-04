Football pundit, Paul Merson is of the view that Partey is the best Premier League signing this season.

The Ghanaian joined Arsenal on deadline day after his release clause was triggered. He has played multiple games for the club.

He recently impressed in a 1-0 win against Manchester United and Merson joined in with his praise.

“When you talk about signings in the summer, he’s got to be number one. I cannot believe, without being horrible here, that Arsenal got him,” he informed Sky.

“I know Manchester United are top-heavy & they’ve got Fred, McTominay & Matic, but they haven’t got a Partey. Manchester City too, Fernandinho’s coming towards the end, Rodri hasn’t really pulled any trees. You’re thinking wow, who didn’t see this?”

Partey is expected to feature regularly in subsequent matches.