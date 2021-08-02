Thompson-Herah sets the 200m pace in bid for sprint double

Elaine Thompson-Herah equalled her personal best despite easing up as she moved within one victory of back-to-back Olympic sprint doubles.

Thompson-Herah clocked 21.66 seconds in the 200 metres semi-finals and is favourite again in Tuesday’s final after already leading a Jamaican medal sweep in the 100m. She won the 100m and 200m in 2016.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won her heat in 22.13 as she bids for a first Olympic gold over the distance after 2012 silver. Christine Mbomba of Namibia had 21.97 seconds to advance along with countrywoman Beatrice Masilingi, Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou, American Gabrielle Thomas, Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas and Swiss Mujinga Kambundji.

Dutch former two-time world champion and 2016 silver medallist Dafne Schippers went out along with American Jenna Prandini.