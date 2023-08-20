THOP Institute To Host CIGC On November 10, 2023

In an era of rapid technological advancements, effective communication and transparent governance in the public sector are essential for Africa’s democratic progress.

To explore the key topics and issues that impact Africa’s public sectors and pave the way for effective communication and transparent governance, the THOP (The Holding Opinion and Public) Institute will be hosting the flagship ‘Conférence Internationale sur les Gouvernements et la Communication (CIGC)’, Africa’s foremost public communications conference.

The event is scheduled for November 10, 2023, under the theme, “Building Trust between Youth and the Government”.

The CIGC 2023 will ignite transformative conversations among policymakers, government officials, industry experts, and communications practitioners that will strengthen democratic institutions, promote good governance, and foster social cohesion.

THOP Institute is a leading think tank committed to fostering Africa’s economic and human development through research, advocacy, and strategic communication. Its mission is to challenge the dominant narratives about Africa and to promote a more nuanced and accurate understanding of the continent’s diverse cultures, economies, and societies.

Kwame Senou, the founder of THOP Institute, briefed News Ghana about the much-talked-about conference, and its significance in public sector communication. He also spoke about the role of the event in offering an unparalleled platform for engaging in insightful conversation and strategic issues crucial to Africa’s public sectors.

“In a continent where the youth make up a staggering 75% of the population, it’s not just a statistic; it’s a call for meaningful engagement. African governments are acknowledging the imperative to move beyond mere information dissemination to creating dynamic channels for dialogue. The journey begins with truly understanding this diverse and vibrant demographic. That’s where comprehensive research and surveys step in, offering insights into the hopes, dreams, and concerns of young people across different regions”, he said in response to the question regarding the way African governments can enhance their communication strategies to ensure the youth’s voices heard and their concerns addressed.

Mr. Kwame Senou said that armed with this knowledge, governments could craft communication strategies that resonate authentically. He proposed youth engagement by way of enlightening them about the power of the digital realm, and its dynamic nature for serving as a bridge between generations and improving their socio-economic standards. In his view, through strategic and interactive content like videos, polls, and even live Question and Answer (Q&A) sessions, governments could capture the youth’s attention and spark conversations that matter.

Partnering with influential youth figures and organizations, according to him, creates a ripple effect, amplifying government messages and building trust with a generation that demands transparency. He mentioned that regular town-hall meetings, innovative forums, and online consultations facilitated through youth organizations could serve as pathways for young voices to travel directly to policymakers’ ears.

The THOP founder emphasised, “It’s a transformative journey from broadcasting to connecting, from informing to involving. These themes are set to spark passionate discussions at the upcoming CIGC International Conference on Governments and Communication on 10th November in the vibrant city of Abidjan. The goal isn’t just to talk about engagement but to actively shape the narrative together”.

He advised African governments to reach out to the youth, not only through the traditional decrees, but via dynamic online interacting tools where government accounts become virtual town squares, and every post, tweet, or story is an invitation to dialogue. He suggested the first step – presence: official social media accounts should open doors for direct interaction apart from merely sharing information. He mentioned that social media platforms are sparked by interactive content that resonates with the youth’s rhythm, stressing, videos that tell stories, infographics that simplify complex issues, and live streams that capture the essence of real-time engagement are the notes that continue to reverberate.

Mr. Kwame Senou, stated, “Engagement goes beyond likes and shares. It’s about creating spaces where young people don’t just listen but contribute. Online discussions become a canvas where ideas, opinions, and concerns merge into a dynamic tapestry. And here’s where influencers wield their magic. Partnering with those who command the youth’s attention amplifies government messages, transforming them from mere statements to meaningful conversations”.

He continued, “But the story doesn’t end online. Digital platforms provide the map, but real-world interactions complete the journey. The bridge is built through innovative town-hall meetings, forums that don’t just discuss but dissect issues, and online consultations that remove barriers between policymakers and the youth”.

In his opinion, trust, the delicate bridge between government and citizens, stands on two pillars: transparency and accountability – where the youth must not just be the future but the present, building the bridge to enhance transparency, accountability, and good governance.

“Imagine a world where government communication isn’t a one-way street but a multi-lane highway of transparency. It starts with accessible communication – policies, decisions, and initiatives translated into a language everyone understands. But transparency goes beyond sharing victories; it’s about acknowledging missteps. Owning mistakes demonstrates humility and a commitment to improvement, a quality that resounds deeply in the youth”, the THOP Institute founder indicated.

He added, “Accountability becomes the compass guiding this journey. How? By giving citizens a seat at the table. Town-hall meetings become a symphony of voices, where questions are answered, concerns addressed, and dialogues initiated. Online platforms become conduits for real-time interactions, breaking barriers that once stood between officials and citizens”.

Mr. Kwame Senou opined that working closely with the youth was important in truly building a culture of trust, establishing oversight mechanisms beyond the government’s sphere, and adding a layer of authenticity. He described ombudsmen and review bodies as the guardians of communication that ensure accuracy and fairness, transforming transparency from a promise to practice and called for their involvement in the administration of good governance.

He said that in remote villages, where there is a lack of access to the internet, crucial messages of governments are transmitted via radio and television broadcasts. But to empower the rural people, he proposed training local leaders to become information hubs to ensure that accurate information reaches the heart of rural populations.

He noted, “Multilingualism becomes a bridge of languages, ensuring no community is left behind. But innovation doesn’t stop at terrestrial mediums. SMS-based information services ride on mobile networks, reaching even those without internet access. Information becomes a common thread connecting every corner of the nation – urban and rural, digital and terrestrial”.

Mr. Senou explained, “The youth aren’t just spectators of the future; they are its architects. Admitting this, African governments are embracing a new paradigm in governance – one that goes beyond policies to co-creation. The young generation’s desire to actively shape their nation’s future is a clarion call that governments can’t ignore”.

He submitted that Youth Advisory Councils become the heartbeat of policy formulation, a space, where their ideas are not just heard but incorporated, adding that Youth-led conferences and vibrant workshops are incubators of innovation rather than just gatherings.

On youth engagement, he advised African leaders not to confine governance practices to boardrooms but should tap into the power of mentorship and collaboration by inviting young professionals to the decision-making table and offering a first-hand experience of good governance through internship programmes. He stipulated that public consultations could transform the policy process into a vibrant dialogue, where the youth’s opinions become catalysts for change.

Mr. Kwame Senou said that the youth’s dreams were more than aspirations, realities waiting to be realised, and African governments were rewriting the governance script.

“It’s a narrative where co-creation isn’t just an idea; it’s an action that shapes policies, steers decisions, and drives a nation’s evolution. This journey isn’t just an option; it’s the path to a future envisioned by the youth themselves”, he concluded.