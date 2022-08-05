Thorough Shake Up In National Security Apparatus

The National Security Co-ordinator, Amb. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Francis Adu-Amanfoh, with effect from Monday, 8th August 2022, has been reassigned by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to act as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative.

He will be working out of the Office of the President, a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, announced on Friday, 5 August 2022.

The Accra Initiative was launched in September 2017 by Ghana, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire as a vehicle for enhanced security cooperation amongst the countries, in response to the growing threats of terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa.

In accordance with Section 20 (1) of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), President Akufo-Addo has subsequently appointed Mr Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, to act as National Security Co-ordinator, with effect from Monday, 8th August 2022.

The confirmation of his appointment is subject to the receipt of the constitutionally-required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

The President has also appointed Mr Kwaku Domfeh, Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), as Ambassador-designate to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Further to Section 15 (1) of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), the President has appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, currently Deputy Director-General of NIB, to act, with effect from Monday, 8th August 2022, as Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau, with his confirmation also being subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.