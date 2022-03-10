Those Hungry For Coup Are Enemies Of Democracy – Oti Regional Minister

Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister has descended on persons calling for a coup d’ tat and labelled them as enemies of democracy.

He was reacting to recent comments made by certain elements in society including Professor Raymond Atuguba and said such people were enemies of democracy.

Speaking at Ghana’s 65th Independence Day anniversary, the Regional Minister said coups no longer had a place in Ghana’s current democratic dispensation.

Mr Makubu said having listened to Professor Atuguba at the University of Ghana, he asked himself, “where was he trained? who trained him? Who has he trained? and what are the consequence of our democracy?

He said, “Ghana has come a long way in our democratisation processes and there is no point in turning back on our gains.”

Mr Makubu stated that the importance of national peace and unity in overcoming national challenges cannot be over emphasized.

He said unity of the people and of a nation is the best way to remove social inequalities to bring about national development.